Guidance does dance single

Years ago, reggae singer Guidance stormed the local charts with the feel-good anthem, Love What You Got that spoke to holding dear one's love, possessions and family.

Fast-forward a couple of years, and the reggae singer is keeping himself relevant by connecting with a younger, more hip dancehall crowd.

He has joined forces with dancers Boysie Roses for a dance song called Logo Boss.

“The flavour and vibes inna the song with Logo Boss and Boysie is very inventive and unique. The dancers have remixed Bogle dances with new millennium moves. It's hot in the streets; people ah talk,” Guidance said.

Logo Boss was officially released on Kerron's Records in February 2020. Engineer Niko Wayne built the high-energy beat which drives the song.

“The video will be dropping next week. Big up to all the Internet radio stations, the rural sound systems who ah support it, and everybody else who ah sen crazy video on social media dancing to the song,” he said.

Guidance is looking forward to shows in Europe this summer.

“Guidance is back again, hotter than before, because mi have di streets,” he said.