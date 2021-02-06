Guidance sets trend
Reggae singer Original Guidance is in an optimistic mood as he gets ready to release his debut album.
The 15-track album titled Jah Set Di Trend will feature a mixture of original songs and cover versions of songs done by some of his favourite artistes, including Ken Boothe, Elvis Presley and Sugar Minott.
In addition to the title track, some of the songs on the set are: Ah Feel I; Just My Imagination featuring Lupa; Vanity; Love of My Life; Black, Green and Gold; Good Luck Charm featuring Nardo Ranks, One A Way Woman featuring Lupa.
“I'm very proud of this album because it's a wonderful project. I'm anticipating a warm reception for the album from reggae music fans worldwide,” he said.
The album is self-produced on the singer's High Tide Music Inc imprint and scheduled to be release at the end of February. The album will be released through Tunecore and will be available on all leading digital platforms, including iTunes, Spotify and Amazon.
“My team and I are finalising everything to drop the album this month. February is a very significant month for me, I was born on the 27th of February. It's also Black History Month and Reggae Month so I have to drop my album this month,” said Original Guidance.
Original Guidance (given name Feron Thomas) is currently promoting the first single of the album which is the title track, Jah Set Di Trend. A video for the single is also slated to be released later this month.
“I'm very pleased with the response that this single is getting, it's getting great support from DJs all over the world.”
