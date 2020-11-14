Gyal Ediot makes sense

Dancehall artiste Gyal Ediot hopes his latest song, Kut Dem All Off , will be a positive influence.

“My hopes for Kut Dem All Off is not just to become a Billboard hit, but a song to inspire youths not to give up on their dreams. It is all about people who aren't really with you, some non-progressive people who see you moving up in life and they wish you bad. It's about cutting off all those bad energies, whether they're from relationships or friendships,” the artiste, whose given name is Garfield Lewis, told the Jamaica Observer.

Released in July 2020, the song was produced by Spanish Town-based production label Hitman Lee Musik.

Gyal Ediot formerly operated under the moniker Sarge of the comedic duo Apache Chief and Sarge. Since the passing of Apache Chief in 2013, the late comedian's son, Apache Kid, has continued his father's legacy and along with Gyal Ediot, the two continue to release regular comedy skits.

Apache Chief (given name Garnet Allen) died from diabetic complications at 46.

Gyal Ediot been involved in the music industry for over two decades.

“Music was my first passion; I won a scholarship from the Tastee Talent Competition and I also won a scholarship to the Edna Manley College of the Visual and Performing Arts where I started voice training in 2003,” he explained.

With a distinctly dancehall sound that occasionally crosses over to other genres, his other songs include Last Nite, Neva Know, and Money Mi Wah.

He says the balance between comedy and music has been going well, and he uses comedy as leverage to reach a wider audience.

“The industry has been okay seeing that even though I was doing comedy I was still doing music. I do use my popularity (from comedy) to help. Everyone is curious and enthused about what I have to offer in music,” Gyal Ediot explained.

His interesting stage name often sparks curiosity. The performer told the Observer the real meaning behind such an interesting name.

“That name was given to me from a song I did about me needing a girl to 'tie' me in a video that went viral,” he said.

Originally from Spanish Town, Gya Ediot is now based in Canada.

There are big things in the pipeline for the artiste.

“Continue making great music, putting out music videos and being an inspiration to others — for somebody that's coming from nothing,” he said.