Gyptian drops GIMME SOME
Reggae artiste Gyptian has added his contribution to the novel coronavirus pandemic soundtrack.
He has released Gimme Some, produced by Stanley “Rellee” Hayden, who has worked with the likes of Red Hot Chilli Peppers, Notorius BIG, 50 Cent, G-Unit, Usher, and Mary J Blige and Dennis “Soulplusmind” Coronel for A-Team Music.
When asked about the story behind the song, Hayden noted that the song was actually created seven years ago, but given the current global crisis it was felt that the time was right to release the project.
“Especially with the concept of him and a special lady being lock down. With the current state of the world and the pandemic right now, having that special someone to lock down with this song is definitely relatable to many,” he shared.
Gyptian, who came to prominence with the single Serious Times, has gone on to become known to international audiences thanks to his gold-selling single Hold Yuh, which was remixed by global hip hop star Nicki Minaj. He is also known for a number of other hits including Mama Don't Cry and Beautiful Lady.
Gyptian had recently appeared on this year's virtual stagingof Reggae Sumfest.
Distributed by VPal, Gyptian Gimme Some is available on all streaming platforms and major digital outlets.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy