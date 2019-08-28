Hard work pays off for Third World

Veteran band Third World has not had a hit song in many moons. That drought may be broken soon with the release of their new album, More Work to be Done, which gives them their best showing on the Billboard Reggae Albums chart.

Produced by Damian “Junior Gong” Marley, More Work to be Done was released August 16 by Ghetto Youths International. It debuts at number three.

Driven by the songs Loving You is Easy and Na Na Na, it features collaborations with Tessanne Chin, Busy Signal, Chronixx and Damian Marley.

Third World is among several veteran acts, including Marcia Griffiths, Lee “Scratch” Perry and Freddie McGregor, who have done well on the Billboard Reggae Albums chart, one of the publication's smaller tables. They consistently outsell their younger dancehall counterparts.

This is Third World's fifth entry on the Billboard Reggae listing. 1999's Generation Coming peaked at number six, while 2003's Ain't Givin Up stalled at number 14. In 2011, Patriots peaked at number 12, so too 2015's Under the Magic Sun.

Beleaf, a 14-track set and the fourth album from Oregon reggae band Indubious, is number one this week. Released August 16 by Righteous Sound Productions, it is the group's second title to chart, following 2017's From Zero, which went as high as number six.

Former number one Hybrid, by Collie Buddz, is number two while Local Motion by Pepper, which topped the chart for the past five weeks, falls to number four.

Iration's self-titled set jumps from number 10 to five, with Free Rein by Rebelution down two places to number six.

There are two re-entries this week. Everyday Life, Everyday People by Slightly Stoopid is number seven, while Rapture (EP) by Koffee is number eight. It is Koffee's 21st non-consecutive week in the top 10, three of which were at number one.

Ways of The World by The Movement is number nine, while Undercover by Kash'd Out slides to number 10 after being number two last week.

Over on Billboard's Reggae Digital Song Sales chart, Koffee holds number one with Toast. That song also re-enters the UK Singles Chart at number 86, having peaked at number 83 in April.