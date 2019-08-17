Hardcore vibes was the order of the day at last weekend's staging of the party series Antiks. Held at 1A Oxford Road in New Kingston, the event enjoyed a huge turnout of patrons, comprising mostly young adults.

With a line-up of DJs comprising DJ Shella, DJ Mac, DJ Metro, and DJ Spectre, patrons danced to a plethora of musical genres, including dancehall, reggae, hip hop, trap, EDM, and pop music.

Co-promoter Shakquor Thompson of Mass Events was happy with the turnout and the vibes.

“It was incredible. We were anticipating the whole process, but with team work, all our patrons were satisfied,” said Thompson.

Asked what contributed to the continued success of Antiks, Thompson said, “We bring new ideas and concepts. We are always changing up the offerings and that's what tends to draw the attention.” Tye McKay, Kenrick Jarett and Tyrique Taylor are the other members of the Antiks team.

Antiks is held twice each year.

The next staging of Antiks is scheduled for New Year's Eve at the same venue.