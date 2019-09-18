Harmony heads to The Bahamas

DESPITE the death and destruction caused by Hurricane Dorian in The Bahamas, the fourth annual Love and Harmony cruise will make its scheduled stop there April 6-11 next year.

The event is slated to start in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, then heads to Montego Bay, followed by Nassau, the Bahamian capital, before returning to Florida.

Organisers are committed to visiting Nassau, located on the island of New Providence. That region was not as badly affected by Dorian, which made landfall on September 1.

According to publicist Ronnie Tomlinson, organisers of the cruise are making good on their promise to visit Nassau.

“It was felt that it is even more important than before, that we should sail to The Bahamas as that is a way of continuing to help the country through one of their major earners...tourism,” she told the Jamaica Observer.

Dorian made landfall on the Abaco Islands with maximum sustained winds of 185 miles per hour, making it the strongest hurricane on record to affect The Bahamas. The death toll stands at 50, with more than 1,300 persons still unaccounted for.

Meanwhile, Tomlinson said the Love And Harmony cruise is already sold out, making it the first of the four voyages to reach capacity with months to go before sailing. Passengers, known as 'Harmonisers', will sail aboard the Celebrity Infinity liner, which can accommodate a capacity of 2,170 passengers.

“It is our fourth staging, and I would like to say we have started to build our loyal cruiser base. The majority of our Harmonisers for 2020 are returning cruisers. Some of the buzz can also be attributed to the Beres Hammond and Buju Banton ticket...two legends, one ship. Buju will sail with passengers from Jamaica to The Bahamas,” Tomlinson confirmed.

The 2020 Love and Harmony Cruise for will also feature Beenie Man, Cocoa Tea, Wayne Wonder and Nadine Sutherland.