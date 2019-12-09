Harris seeing True Reflections

Author Latoya Harris hopes to provide a ray of hope to readers of her novel True Reflections.

“When I read it, it encourages me. I've read it multiple times and it always uplifts me. God wrote this book through me. I want Christians and non-Christians to be inspired by it. I have been through some things in life, and it is my own writing that encouraged me; so I want it [the book] to be able to do that for everyone else,” she told the Jamaica Observer.

Harris will host an official book launch on Saturday at Kingston 10 Sports Bar and Grill.

The 37-year-old spent her early years in Hannah Town, West Kingston, and moved to Portmore when she was eight years old to live with her grandmother.

She encountered several obstacles as a teenager, which included failing mathematics and English language in the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) at the Waterford Comprehensive High School; rejection by three nursing schools, and plunging into depression after a minor surgery.

Harris explained that she recorded all her negative experiences, until realising that she could combine them for a novel. With the help of close friends, whom she says proofread her work, she went ahead with her plan.

“It took about three to four years [to be completed]. I normally write whenever I'm going through something, so over a period of time it's like 'wow, this can actually be a book'. I started to take writing and public speaking more seriously; so I would ask them to present at church and I would ask others to read my work to tell me their opinions and they were really impressed and they encouraged me to go ahead and publish it,” she stated.

In 2003, Harris was offered the opportunity to pursue a bachelor's degree in nursing at the University of the West Indies, Mona. However, she had to resit the preliminary English course four times before finally passing.

It has been uphill for her ever since. Harris worked at a medical facility in Kingston before transitioning to the Kingston Public Hospital in October 2008 where she became a registered nurse until resigning in 2018.

She has since relocated to Bermuda and is a certified nephrology nurse at King Edward V11 Memorial Hospital.

Harris told the Observer that she looks back at her trials and accomplishments as an indication of what prayer and hard work can do.

“There's a chapter in the book called Mary's Promise and just like Mary who got a promise from God, so too did many of us. When God gives you a promise, you feel pressure and we need to know that it is pressure to pray ourselves out of whatever situation we're in,” she said.

The 16-chapter True Reflections is available on Amazon and Brown and Co bookstore in Bermuda.