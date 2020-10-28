Heartfelt appeal for Dalton Browne

VETERAN guitarist Dalton Browne is getting medical treatment at Andrews Memorial Hospital in St Andrew after suffering a massive heart attack on Saturday. He is scheduled to do a quadruple bypass surgery at the University Hospital of the West Indies this weekend.

“He's conscious. He can talk. He has to get medication for the pain but, outside of that, he has been getting a lot of love. Everybody's with him, holding his hand along the way,” his brother, music producer Cleveland “Clevie” Browne, told the Jamaica Observer yesterday.

A quadruple bypass heart surgery is performed when four blood vessels are blocked and need to be bypassed. This means four different blockages require blood to be rerouted around them.

Due to restrictions aimed at curtailing the spread of COVID-19, the 64-year-old guitarist is only allowed one visitor per day.

Browne made an urgent appeal for blood on his sibling's behalf.

“It is clear from the doctors that a large amount of blood is required to do the quadruple bypass...It is expected to be a lengthy operation and will require a large amount of blood therefore, I am asking for blood donations to assist with the surgery which will be either Saturday or Sunday,” he said.

“It can be done at the University Hospital of the West Indies...What is important, too, is that we get the receipts, as the donation has to be made for Dalton Browne or else it will go into a general pool...Jamaicans are generally last-minute people and may say: Oh, I'll go next week,' but next week can't help. Please go before this weekend,” he continued.

Cleveland Browne was part of the production duo Steely and Clevie whose signature sound ruled dancehall during the 1980s and 1990s. Their hits included Sorry by Foxy Brown, Ram Dance Hall by Tiger, Singing Melody's Shower Me With Your Love, Murder Dem by Ninja Man, Caan Dun by Shabba Ranks, and Cocoa Tea's Come Back Sonia.

Trailer Load and Ting A Ling from Shabba Ranks, When by Tiger, Mama (Baby Wayne), Double Trouble (Beres Hammond), Love Of A Lifetime (Junior Tucker), Love Is The Answer (Garnet Silk), Call The Hearse (Bushman), I'm Still In Love With You (Sean Paul and Sasha), and No No No by Dawn Penn also bear the Steely and Clevie imprint.

Steely, given name is Wycliffe Johnson, died from a heart attack at age 47 in September 2009 in New York City.

Cleveland Browne said he is encouraged by the number of calls and prayers he has been receiving.

“We, the family, would love to thank all the medical staff and doctors who have tended to Dalton in a professional manner and who I know will do their best to ensure that the operation is a success,” he added.

Dalton Browne is the second of five Browne brothers, all of whom are musicians. Glen (bass), Noel (keyboards), Cleveland (keyboards) and guitarist Danny are his siblings.

They were once known as The Browne Bunch which formed during the early 1970s.

Dalton, a member of the 12 Tribes of Israel, is long-time musical director for Freddie McGregor's band.