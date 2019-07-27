Hennessy boat sails on Sunday

Dancehall fans are in for a treat this Sunday, July 28, as Hennessy Military Sail is set to unfold aboard the Caribbean Queen at 3B Port Royal Street in downtown Kingston.

Promoted by Go Hard Entertainment, the annual event is expected to attract the fashionistas and dancehall fans, decked in their best military-inspired wear.

“We have teamed up with brands such as Hennessy, Crystal Spring Water, Sperone, Jetsetappereal and Dee Closet to create the ultimate party experience for patrons of all class and backgrounds. This even is a perfect mix where uptown high rollers meet regular patrons for an all-around fun event,” said promoter Carlos “Go Hard” Malcolm.

The event, first held in 2012 as Military Go Hard in Riverton City in Kingston, has grown to become a must-go on the dancehall calendar.

“Our previous events we have had more than 1,500 persons in attendance. This time around the staging is different with it being aboard the Caribbean Queen, making it even more exciting since it's on the water,” said Malcolm.

— Kevin Jackson