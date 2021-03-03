Herbie hails 'The Blackheart Man'

Bunny Wailer was a consummate artiste. He was a stellar vocalist with a voice that was an outstanding instrument. His brilliant vocal skills and deeply intricate melodic intelligence, his sense of harmony, and his feel for rhythm were touchstones in musical accomplishments among reggae singers.

From his soulful Rastafari heart to the art of music, Bunny gripped the listener with his logical but emotional warm delivery. Frequently depicting the human conditions, his most enduring works confronted issues of race, class, and social inequity. As profoundly as some other Jamaican musicians – from Don Drummond to Prince Buster to Bob Andy – have done and, including the other two founding members of the Wailers, Marley, and Tosh, Bunny brilliantly employed music in pursuit of social, political, and cultural uplift. His wry comments signified and challenged the collective absurdities of particular 20th-century hegemonic philosophical concepts.

His Blackheart Man (1976), Protest (1977), Struggle (1979), and Liberation (1989) are acclaimed milestones. And while there are no questions about the classics status Blackheart Man enjoys, the latter three are at least quite outstanding. History will record Bunny Wailer as a towering giant among Jamaica's exceptional musical minds and one of its few real iconic figures.

— Herbie Miller, director of the Jamaica Music Museum