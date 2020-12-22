Here comes Hot Steppa

EVER since its inception, the concept of 'chant and plant' has been part of reggae band Rootz Underground's mantra.

About 10 years ago the band members decided to invest in farmlands just outside Highgate in St Mary and Hopewell Farms was born.

Initially, the idea was that it would just be a farm that would provide food for the band members and their families, but that has changed, and today the working farm produces a range of crops.

“We've been doing this for a while, just growing stuff for our personal use. If a band member was in that part of the island and wanted to go down, they could go reap. But with COVID and the slowdown in live shows and touring, we realised that we were having more time on our hands. So we were doing more and crops; like the Scotch bonnet was really flourishing,” the band's lead singer, Stephen Newland, told the Jamaica Observer.

With the increased yield in peppers, Newland and his bandmates found themselves with an increased amount of the crops on their hand. Then came an idea.

“It was Gabre Selassie, from Kingston Dub Club, who said to me: 'Why don't you guys dehydrate the pepper? It will last longer and you can store it.' We all loved the idea and decided to take it a step further. Why not dehydrate, grind, bottle, and sell? Not just the pepper, but some of the other crops that we grow at Hopewell Farms,” said Newland.

The result was Hot Steppa, a range of dried herbs and spices.

Currently, they produce Scotch bonnet pepper flakes, dried beet, turmeric, and ginger for the local and export market.

“We are looking at other products in the near future. Things like sorrel, jackfruit and sour sop are all coming. Plus, we want to go into a range of bush teas, which combine some of what we already do and add new stuff, such as a ginger-ginseng combo. It is all fresh, no preservatives, just dehydrated and ground.

It is critical that we go back to these natural remedies. When you look at the anti-inflammatory properties of turmeric, the effect that beets have on reducing high blood pressure; ginger as an analgesic. The possibilities are truly endless,” he explained.

The export market for the Hot Steppa line is somewhat limited at this time due to the pandemic, but Newland and his band of brothers are looking to head into 2021 with renewed energy. For them, Jamaica has long been associated with high-quality product and the popularity of Brand Jamaica gives his products a competitive edge globally.

“It's time to flip the script. Too long have we, as Jamaicans, been content to remain as a raw material supplier; selling in bulk and have others slap the name Jamaica on the label and reap the major rewards. We have been undervaluing ourselves for too long. So we decided to get the packaging right and take it to the market,” Newland continued.

But this does not mean an end to the musical side of Rootz Underground.

“Absolutely not. We can do all these things and do them well. In times of a renaissance, like we are experiencing now, we need the artiste to think bigger and realise that they can do multiple things. A lot of people are talking about pivoting. I don't really subscribe to that, because sometimes when you pivot you go around in circles. You need to think about operating in different realms, becoming quintuple threats. We are involved in every single aspect of Hopewell Farms and Hot Steppa from growing planting and reaping; to bottling and designing labels and sales and marketing. We are taking a total quality management approach to this project so that we understand every aspect,” said Newland.

Rootz Underground celebrated its 20th anniversary this year with the release of a three-CD project titled Red, Green and Gold.