Hezron breathes new life into classic

A staple of classic rock radio in the United States and Europe, The Air That I Breathe has been covered by multiple artistes including The Hollies, whose version is best known. The latest to take a crack at it is Hezron.
The singer puts a reggae flavour to a song first recorded in 1972 by Albert Hammond, an England-born artiste.
Hezron's version is co-produced by Lindel Thompson and Willie Lindo for LTK 20 Records. It was released in November.
He said after listening to The Hollies' 1975 rendition, he agreed to do the song with Lindo on guitar, Sly and Robbie on drums and bass, and keyboardist Robbie Lyn.
The Air That I Breathe remains popular in Jamaica on Sunday radio. Hezron thinks a reggae edition can do just as well.
“I believe it can work because, traditionally, in our musical culture, we as Jamaicans love to hear one of our singers cover their favourite songs,” he said.
Jamaican artistes have had great success rearranging ballads by white acts for decades. Alton Ellis had a huge hit with You've Made me so Very Happy, originally done by American band Blood Sweat and Tears, so too Carlene Davis with Like Old Friends Do, a minor hit for Swedish group ABBA.
Though he writes most of his songs, including Taxi Driver and Forever and Always, Hezron knows the potential of a well-done cover.
“My mission, musically, is to reach as many people as possible. The Air That I Breathe is really a different style of music which I hope will appeal to a different target audience, thereby increasing my reach,” he said.
