High praises for Denbigh gospel show

ORGANISERS of Hi-Pro Denbigh Gospel Extravaganza are hailing the annual event as a sucess. It was held at the Denbigh Agricultural Show in Clarendon on August 4.

“We believe that this was an amazing event. We started on time, at 6:00 pm sharp, and ended with Marion Hall. She ministered in a way that Jamaica has never seen before and at the end, we had a wonderful altar call,” Tommy Cowan, prinicpal of Glory Music, event organiser, told the Jamaica Observer.

“The crowd was good; the best, ever turnout for the event,” he continued.

Minister Lubert Levy was first on stage. He set the pace with a fiery 20-minute set. He was joined by his children, Levy's Heritage, who added yet another level of energy as they executed well-choreographed dance moves. His set included Tek It by Force and Roll River Jordan.

Levy was followed by May Pen native Sister Marie, who stamped her mark through her testimony and songs, including In A Jesus Name and Nah Leff Me Jesus.

Ministers Ryan Mark and Carlene Davis, respectively, followed up with soul-stirring sets. Mark had the crowd dancing to Already Done and Davis had them singing along to Handful of Salt, Rivers of Babylon, Nothing But the Blood, and Forever Friend.

Jabez took to the stage with a suite of songs that heightened the energy. A Nuh One Prayer Me Pray had the guests chanting “devil affi run when Jesus come”. Drinking From My Saucer and Cancelled were among his offerings.

This led to a band change with Jermaine Edwards, followed by Marion Hall, who took the temperature to fever-pitch.

Edwards had the crowd spellbound.

Minister Marion Hall, whose inspired closing set lasted for an hour-and-20 minutes, made her entrance with a testimony. She then performed I had Jesus, and Room In My House. She finished her set with The Best is Yet To Come.

The evening ended with an altar call.

— BB