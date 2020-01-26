Highly Favoured Blake readies album

Toronto-based gospel singer Highly Favoured Blake is expected to release her debut album, Breaking Me to Bless Me, in February.

“I am looking forward to the launch of the album because these gospel songs have a powerful message that the Christian faithful and the unsaved need to hear. It is really food for the soul,” said the artiste, whose given name is NeKesha Ann-Marie Blake.

She released three singles, Breaking Me to Bless Me, Reborn, and Birthday Thanksgiving from the album in January to help build momentum for the launch next month.

“I will be going all out in 2020. I will even be entering the JCDC's (Jamaica Cultural Development Commission) Festival song contest,” she said.

She is booked to appear on the Brother Gary Gospel Memorial Festival in Florida on May 24, as well as Polyanna Project on March 13 in Bronx, New York, and Facebook Meet and Greet in West Palm Beach in July.

She first came to public attention last year with Remember the Yam.

Born in Kingston, she attended St Hugh's High School for Girls but migrated to Canada at age 14 in 1995. She attended Downsview Secondary in Toronto and then matriculated to George Brown College where she read for a diploma in nursing. She now lives in Ontario, Canada, with her two children and her mother, where she works as a nurse.

Highly Favoured Blake hopes that her music will ignite a change in people's hearts, and invite God's presence to stay with His people, eventually sparking a global healing.

“My goal is to use my songs to drive home the message of Christ's love for all, and to bring peace, cheer, and encouragement to all,” she said.