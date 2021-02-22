History lessons from Jah Lando

As a child artiste, singer Jah Lando shared the stage with top artistes like Capleton. After a break from music he returned to recording in 2018 and is currently promoting Create History, which was released in December.

“It's basically a celebration kinda song. Through di [coronavirus] pandemic have everybody down, mi jus' do a happy song,” he said.

Create History is produced by Hevs Records. It is the follow-up to Unstoppable which was produced by his father, singer Anthony “Moses I” Singh.

Born Orlando Singh, Jah Lando grew up in Papine, St Andrew, surrounded by music and artistes. Moses I, best known for the song Crazy Look (done with Capleton) has been his lifelong mentor.

Like his father, he is strongly influenced by roots giants like Bob Marley and Jacob Miller.

One of Jah Lando's first projects was the Dada Medley from 2003, which featured other child acts including Jahmiel.

After a self-imposed break he returned to music three years ago with Money Hard.

“I think I'm a better artiste 'cause I learn more about di music business. I understand it more,” he said.

— Howard Campbell