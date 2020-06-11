History Man awaits his time
A new release date for History Man's sophomore album, Time With Patience , is yet to be set. However, the singer is optimistic the set's worth the wait.
The initial launch date was March 30 but was cancelled due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on the island.
“We are awaiting the Honourable Prime Minister [Andrew Holness] to make the announcement when people can gather without limitations. After that, we'll set a date,” History Man told Jamaica Observer yesterday.
“I had shows booked for Argentina and Canada – these have been cancelled – and I had everything set to shoot the video for the title track for my second album,” he continued.
Time With Patience is slated to come two years after his debut project Chronology Vol 1. Self-produced by the singer, the set features 16 tracks and will appear on his Number 999999999 imprint.
“This album is a masterpiece and shows my creativity. I experimented with a lot of genre, including rap, singjay and deejaying. It's like creating a genre within a genre,” he said.
The track listing includes Psalms 35, Don't Be Ungrateful, Love Is the Answer, Fire For The Heathen, Babylon Create The System, Born Pretender, Earth Fyah featuring Jah Mason, Things Coulda Worse featuring Natural Substance, Heart Desire, Step Up, and Low Mi Mek Mi Gwaan.
“ Low Mi Mek Mi Gwaan is the lead track from the album. It's a brief synopsis of History Man coming up in the music business, while Step Up is aimed at curtailing the spread of HIV and AIDS,” he said.
He has high hopes for the project.
“My hope is [that] the people can get the message because if me, the 'Watchman of the City', don't deliver the message, the blood will be on my shoulder,” he said. “I want people put the Most High God first and trust in Him and Him alone.”
History Man, given name Andrew Kiffin, hails from the Greenwich Farm in Kingston. He came to national prominence in 2000 when he won the Tastee Talent Contest. Gospel singer Kevin Downswell was first runner-up that year.
