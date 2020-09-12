History Man calls for caution

DESPITE the implications, History Man believes the Government should once again temporarily close the borders of entry to the island to stem the rising COVID-19 cases.

“If I were the Government of Jamaica I would not allow any visitor to enter the island without proper testing at all ports of entry, including our airports. COVID-19 is not a local virus but international. So, if the Government had continue with the stringent measure imposed in March there would not have been a spike in COVID-19 cases islandwide,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

As of yesterday, close to 4,000 Jamaicans tested positive for COVID-19, while 40 deaths were recorded. On September 8, an islandwide curfew of 8:00 pm to 5:00 am came into effect and slated to last until September 23. Wearing of masks in public is mandatory.

In March, the Government closed the port of entries to Jamaica on March 21 and reopened to Jamaican on June 1. It was reopened to international travellers on June 15. The move was seen as way to stem the spread of COVID-19.

He encouraged everyone to wear a mask while in public.

“People are saying there is difficulty breathing so they feel very uncomfortable with it (mask). The danger is if you don't protect yourself then it will be easy for you to get COVID-19 because the virus mainly spread through droplets that are emitted whenever people talk, laugh, sing or cough. So wearing your masks will lower the likelihood of those droplets from reaching others,” he said.

History Man has postponed the release of his sophomore album, Time With Patience. The initial launch date was March 30 but was cancelled due to the outbreak of COVID-19. A date is yet to be set.

Time With Patience is slated to come two years after his debut project Chronology Vol 1. Self-produced by the singer, the set features 16 tracks and will appear on his Number 999999999 imprint.

He is, however, pushing the single African Inventors and their Inventions which will appear on the set. A scene from the video was shot in Greenwich Farm community which the singer hails from.

He came to national prominence in 2000 when he won the Tastee Talent Contest. Gospel singer Kevin Downswell was first runner-up that year.