Holts wage war on racism

Turmoil following George Floyd's horrific death in the United States in May triggered worldwide protests against racism. From his home in Connecticut, singer Junior Holt also felt he had to take a stand.

He decided to reboot Tribal War, a song his father John did in 1978. Some of the lyrics were modified to fit the current unrest and Junior Holt's son, Bamm, was brought in to add a rap.

“There is still protesting going on in some parts of the United States and there are still police officers abusing black and brown folks, especially in the southern parts of the United States. When it comes on to race relations in America I don't see any improvements 'cause the Government themselves not stepping up and telling the people the truth that they need to hear in order for them to stop racism,” said Holt. “The Government and the Vatican need to tell the world the truth about nubian and Caucasian people history.”

Holt was 12 years old when his father's version of Tribal War came out. There was political chaos in Jamaica and it was one of many songs calling for peace.

The original Tribal War, done by Little Roy, was released in 1975. George Nooks' cut of the song also came out in 1978.

The Junior Holt/Bamm Holt edition is produced by Earl With Love out of New York. It features veteran bassist Flabba Holt (no relation).

In 1978, Junior Holt entered first form at Maud McCleod High School in Westmoreland. He vividly remembers the impact of Tribal War.

“I was old enough to know that John Holt is I man father and during that time Tribal War was playing a lot on the radio and I man fell in like with it as a yute. I draw for this song cause it's what I see going on around us right now relating to the protestings and innocent lives being wasted cause of racial profiling and police brutality against blacks and brown-skinned people,” he said.

For Bamm Holt, who lives in Florida, the project is special given his relationship with his father and grandfather, who died in 2014.

“It is a great feeling to do a song with my father. Especially for it to be one of my grandfather's songs. It's a blessing to be able to accomplish that,” he said.

Floyd's death in Minneapolis is one of three controversial deaths of black Americans by police in the US this year. The deaths of Breonna Taylor in Kentucky and Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta also sparked unrest.