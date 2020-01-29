Honey B makes case for weed

California-based reggae singer Honey B has added her voice to the call for the decriminalisation of marijuana with the release of Cannabis Awareness.

The singer said she felt moved to record the single after hearing different viewpoints about the plant, commonly known as ganja.

“I also work as a waitress and while I'm at work many times I've heard people talking about the use of cannabis. Some say positive things, and some don't, but I know for a fact that cannabis is not a drug. It can be used to treat people who have eye problems, arthritis, epilepsy, and so many other illnesses. Despite all this, it is still listed as an illegal substance in places all over the world. I think that the time has come for cannabis to be fully legalised,” she said.

Cannabis Awareness is produced by I-Taweh, formerly of the Mystic Revelation of Rastafari, and was released along with a video on January 17, on the Cultivation imprint.

“I think a lot more can be done to highlight the medicinal values of cannabis, and I hope that this song will help to bring more attention to the topic of decriminalising the herb. It is not a drug and shouldn't be classified as such,” said Honey B.

In keeping with American states Colorado, Washington DC, and Oregon, in 2014 Jamaica announced proposals to relax its marijuana laws. People found in possession of ganja weighing two ounces or less will not be arrested but will be required to pay a fine.

Honey B (given name, Emmy Riddle) was born and raised in Modesto California. She developed a love for reggae music from an early age, growing up in a household where music was always present.

“My mom played a lot of great music; a lot of it was reggae, so I was really into reggae music by the time I was 12. My mom was a teacher and, for a while, we lived in Jamaica while she worked at a school in Hanover. We were here for 14 years; during that time I really got into the reggae music. Reggae music is a big part of my life,” she said.

Honey B launched her recording career in 2012 with a song titled Rocket that was released on the Cultivation imprint.