Hong Kong-based artiste helps communities

Hong Kong-based Jamaican dancehall artiste Twee Geddo recently teamed up with a local radio station to provide groceries for needy families under lockdown in Portmore, St Catherine.

He directed his marketing team to purchase and provide ground provisions, eggs, chicken, and other essentials for individuals in the towns of Old Harbour, Spanish Town, and Linstead.

“I feel really great to have the opportunity to help the people of St Catherine,” Twee Geddo, whose real name is Gilroy Barrett, said.

Twee Geddo also sent his marketing team to help three more families in Waterford by delivering a wide range of canned goods, basic cooking items, staples, and snacks.

Artiste manager Cyndi Davila was pleased with the humanitarian efforts.

“We will not all die from COVID-19, many will be lost from a lack of empathy for our fellow man. It is our duty to help others, and we will continue to do so once God gives us the strength and the providence to follow His example of love,” Davila said.

In the meantime, Twee Geddo, who is known for his single Pray for Jamaica, which was released on the Free Dreams Entertainment label, is riding out the storm in the COVID-19 pandemic that has paralysed economies and halted all entertainment events and gatherings.

“Personally, I'm alive, so no complaints. I never let change slow me down; change is the one constant in life. Professionally, the pandemic hurts me because I cannot engage in performing, shooting videos, recording new songs, but I am using the time to write new songs and draw closer to my family,” he said.

He is also known for singles Smiling Warrior and I Am Blessed.