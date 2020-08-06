Honour roll

AN impressive list of entertainers and members of the arts fraternity are to be recognised at the annual National Honours and Awards on National Heroes' Day, October 19.

Sociologist and author Professor Orlando Patterson heads the recipients. He will receive the Order of Merit, Jamaica's fourth highest honour. This is conferred on someone who has achieved eminent international distinction in the field of science, the arts, literature, or any other endeavour.

In addition to his academic exploits, Patterson is best known for his seminal literary work, Children of Sisyphus.

Cedella Marley — a member of the Melody Makers and daughter of Bob and Rita Marley — will receive the Order of Distinction in the rank of Commander (CD) for her work with the national women's football programme. She is joined in this category by the king of local comedy Oliver Samuels. He already holds the Order of Distinction in the rank of officer.

A number of persons in arts and entertainment will receive the Order of Distinction in the rank of officer (OD).

Eric “Mr Festival” Donaldson will receive the award for his outstanding service to the Jamaican music industry. He has won the Festival Song Competition on seven occasions. His 1971 winner Cherry Oh Baby was voted the most popular festival song in a recent poll.

William “Willie” Stewart, former Third World drummer, is also to receive the OD; as is toaster Manley “Big Youth” Buchanan; former Byron Lee and the Dragonaires frontman Keith Lyn; Deiwght Peters, head of Saint International modelling agency; noted dancer and choreographer Clive Thompson; and music producer Jon Baker.

The late Robert “Bobby Digital” Dixon will also be recognised with an OD for his contribution to the Jamaican music industry as a sound engineer and producer.

British broadcaster David Rodigan is also being honoured with an OD for his global promotion of Jamaican music.

The arts and entertainment sectors are also represented among recipients of the Badge of Honour for Meritorious service. They are dramatist and writer Amina Blackwood-Meeks, and UK-based music marketer Anthony “Chips” Richards.