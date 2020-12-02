Hopeton Lindo spreads Yuletide cheer

WITH the novel coronavirus pandemic hanging over the world, lovers of Christmas eagerly await the season, if even for a brief respite from the pandemic.

Hopeton Lindo is among those looking forward to spread some Yuletide cheer. He produced Feel it Christmas, a five-song EP released last week by Zojak World Wide.

Lindo also sings two of its songs — The Season and A Different Christmas. He did the latter with fellow singer Anthony Redrose, his friend of over 35 years.

“This Christmas is different and good music inspires hope. The powerful original song, A Different Christmas, tells the story,” said Lindo in an interview with the Jamaica Observer.

COVID-19 has put brakes on the global economy. The reggae industry has suffered significant hurt, with all the major summer festivals, including Rototom Sunsplash in Spain, being cancelled.

Redrose did not hesitate when Lindo approached him to collaborate on A Different Christmas.

“When you think about the current situation that the world is in right now I could never be pumped up for Christmas. That's why I am glad that I'm a part of the song because it speaks the street's language,” he said.

Other songs on the Irie Pen-produced EP are My Wish For Christmas by Peter G; I'll be Home For Christmas by Novel-T, and a cover of Stevie Wonder's Some Day at Christmas by Empress Uneek.