Hopeton Lindo won't wait

For most of his career, Hopeton Lindo has made his name as a singer/songwriter in the mould of his hero, Bob Andy. Recently, his stocks as a producer have risen.

Last week, he pulled off a double on the South Florida reggae charts. Love Won't Let us Wait, a song by singers Peter G and Novel-T, went number one on the South Florida Top 25 Reggae Chart.

Love Won't Let us Wait is produced by Lindo for his Feel It compilation album which has been number one for the past two weeks on the South Florida Foundation Network Chart.

“The dual success as singer/producer does not surprise me as I know my worth. I have a great team and teamwork makes the dream work,” said Lindo.

From the Kencot community in Kingston, Lindo developed his production skills working with some of the best including Osbourne “King Tubby's” Ruddock, Willie Lindo, Sly and Robbie and Gussie Clarke.

A long-time South Florida resident, he first hit the charts as a singer in 1987 with Territory. In the 1990s, he established himself as a songwriter at Clarke's Music Works studio where he co-wrote songs for Deborahe Glasgow ( Champion Lover) and Temptress by Maxi Priest.

His hits as a songwriter also include Wanna be Loved by Buju Banton and Gregory Isaacs' Red Rose for Gregory.

No surprise that the 14-song Feel It, released in May, is dominated by singers. Everton Blender, Luciano and Fiona are some of the acts with songs on the rhythm.

Lindo selected the artistes for the project. He thought it was logical to highlight the singer who has taken a backseat to the deejay and singjay in recent years.

“The vocalist will always be one of the most important aspects in contemporary reggae music. It's very important to have a balance in music like everything else and singers are crucial to that balance,” he said.

— Howard Campbell