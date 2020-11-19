Hoping to make a Splash

It has been four years since Splash made her recording debut with Island Twist . The singjay is hoping to make an impact with recently released material, which she says are a reflection of her distinct style of dancehall and pop.

“I always had a love for music since I was a child singing on the church choir. Since I started doing music professionally, my aim is to deliver good performances, travel the world and being known worldwide for my music,” Splash told the Jamaica Observer.

Splash has been promoting her recently released tracks Whatever You Want featuring Fully Bad, Mi Bumpa and Splash.

Born in New York, Splash grew up in Kingston. She lists Bob Marley, Lady Saw, and Spice among her musical influences.

She is concerned about the struggles that females face in the music industry and believes more opportunities should be created for them.

“As a female in the industry, you get a lot of promises. That needs to change and its time that we are taken seriously for our talent,” Splash added.

— Kevin Jackson