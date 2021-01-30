Hoping to make a 'Statement'

Emerging singjay Statement says aspiring youth in the music industry should take a page from Jimmy Cliff's book for success.

“Jimmy Cliff is such a great person. He is a great role model in society and my idol. My favourite song is Many Rivers to Cross, because I have had many difficulties. But, as Jimmy Cliff says, 'You can get it if you really want,' and I still feel I can make it even at 53 years old,” said Statement.

Jimmy Cliff is a two-time Grammy Award winner: Cliff Hanger (1986) and Rebirth (2013). He was conferred with the Jamaican Order of Merit in 2003. He is known for such songs as Many Rivers to Cross, Sittin' in Limbo and You Can Get It if You Really Want.

Statement is currently promoting All of These Things, slated to be released in February on the Pepper Progress label.

“The inspiration to write this song is the degradation of society, in terms of several policies over the years which affect our people,” he said.

Born in downtown Kingston, Statement, whose real name is Henry Johnson, represented Denham Town Primary, performing as a group member, in an inter-schools song competition, in which he placed fourth. He completed his education at Dunoon Technical High School.

His debut release, Stay by My Side, was done in 1991. The song was inspired by a love relationship turned sour.

“You know I fell in love with this woman, gave her my heart and she left me. I felt that I could not live without her. It affected my entire music, and for years I did not have the energy to regain my musical energy. But, I remember Jimmy Cliff song saying: 'We must try, try', and something happened. I met some young entertainers, now grown men, who encouraged me to get back on my feet,” he said.

The other singles include, Like Heaven (2016); Curfew the Block (2017); Hustling ft Jack Star, and Those Seet (2018).