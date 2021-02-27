Horro General marches on
THREE years ago, Horro General was known in Portmore dance circles as The Slang Man because of his penchant for coining catchy phrases. After encouragement from a well known mentor, he began recording in 2018.
He continues his quest for a chart hit with Fullbore and Dancer's Segment (which features Elephant Man), his latest songs. The former is produced by Benn Maddz and Fireside Imperial from Australia, while Dancer's Segment is his latest project for Good Good Productions.
Horro General says his songs epitomise dancehall's lighter side.
“I would like to describe my sound as judgement and joy,” he told the Jamaica Observer.
After his “Horro, Horro, Horro, Horrolyyy” phrase and Horro Bounce dance move became popular throughout Portmore, a well known friend encouraged him to move into recording.
“Turbulence influenced me to sing or deejay 'cause [he said] I have di voice. He is the one I learn from [regarding] how to perform an' entertain di fans,” Horro General explained.
Turbulence is his biggest musical influence. I Wayne, Sizzla, Capleton, I-Octane, Bounty Killer and Beenie Man are other artistes he admires.
Horro General was born Gregory Malcolm in Edgewater, one of the original housing schemes in Portmore. Since shedding his image of a slang king he has recorded a number of songs, most of them for Good Good Productions which released his initial song, Horrolell.
Arrow (with Beenie Man) and Horrow Walk (with sound system selector Boom Boom) are some of his other songs.
