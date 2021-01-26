Hot Frass, I-Octane on Spaceship

Dancehall artiste Hot Frass is in high spirits about his recent collaboration with I-Octane. The song, titled Spaceship , is scheduled for release this week.

“I got the rhythm from a friend of mine name Pree Lyfe, who is based in Sweden. From the moment I heard the beat I called I-Octane and said to him, 'Deejay, me have a rhythm and I think it's the right one for us to do a collaboration.' And that same day, Octane recorded his part and sent it to me. That's how the collaboration came about,” Hot Frass told the Jamaica Observer.

He continued, “I-Octane is like a brother so the song just worked. We will be dropping a video for the song shortly.”

With the COVID-19 pandemic negatively affecting the entertainment sector, Hot Frass said he has spent much of his time in the studio.

“COVID-19 kinda slow up the thing but we have life, so we will keep working and staying safe. My advice to the people of Jamaica and around the world is to stay safe and healthy,” said Hot Frass.

Hot Frass recently dropped a video for the song Resentment. Pimp Banga directed the video while Buss Ears Records produced the song.

The St Thomas-bred artiste, whose real name is Romaine Lindsay, emerged on the music scene in 2019 with the hit Polo. His subsequent releases include Birthday Boy and Cup Cake.

Hot Frass has plans to perform in the United States and the United Kingdom, as soon as it is safe to do so.

“I just want to tell my overseas supporters and fans, you will see me soon, God willing. Stay tuned for new music and videos,” he said. — Kevin Jackson