Hot Koffee in demand

One week after winning the Best Reggae Album category at the 62nd Grammy Awards, Koffee's Rapture (EP) has seen an increase in sales. The five-song mini set jumped from number 11 to two on Nielsen Music's Reggae Albums Sales Chart.

Nielsen Music's chart is sales-driven (covering CDs, digital, and vinyl sales), while the Billboard Reggae Albums Chart (over the past four weeks) is a consumption list, ranking titles from a combination of sales and streaming.

Rapture sold 224 copies, an increase over the 26 copies it sold the week before the Grammy Awards. To date, it has sold 4,378 copies since its March 2019 release.

Distributed by Columbia Records, Rapture moves up four places to number three on the Billboard Reggae Albums Chart, where Bob Marley and The Wailers' Legend: The Best of Bob Marley & the Wailers, leads for a fourth week.

Best of Shaggy: The Boombastic Collection is firm at number two, while World on Fire by Stick Figure holds firm at number four. World on Fire sold an additional 226 copies to bring its total to 18,371 copies.

Stick Figure also occupies the number five spot on the Billboard Reggae Albums Chart, while UB40's Greatest Hits retains number six.

Re-entering the chart at number seven is Gold by Bob Marley and The Wailers, while Sean Paul's The Trinity returns to the number eight spot.

The Trinity, which was released in 2005, has sold more than two million copies. It topped the chart upon its release 15 years ago.

Another Sean Paul album, 2002's Dutty Rock, re-enters the chart at number nine. It topped the chart for several weeks in 2002 and 2003, selling more than six million copies globally.

Burna Boy's Outside slips to number 10.

Over on the Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart, Slow Down by Skip Marley and H.E.R. rises from number 46 to 40.

Two of the year's eagerly anticipated albums, To Tanesha by Vybz Kartel and H umans and Monsters Are Not The Same by Govana, have not fared well.

To Tanesha, released January 10, was released as rap/hip-hop, hence it would not have made the Billboard Reggae Albums or Nielsen Music Current Reggae Albums charts. It reached number 87 on the Billboard Top Current Albums Chart, which is a sales-driven tally that combines genres.

Also released January 10, Humans and Monsters Are Not The Same sold 143 copies in its first week, and entered at number two on the Nielsen Music Current Reggae Albums Chart. Last week, it fell to number 16 with 48 copies, and this week, drops to number 20 with an additional 18 copies sold, bringing its three-week tally to 209 copies.