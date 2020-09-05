Hot Song making waves

Female producer Prudence Plummer is amped that her latest single, Hot Song by Blacker and Tabeta Cshae, is doing the rounds.

“The early feedback has been very encouraging so far. The song has been streamed several thousand times online, and now that the song is now on the playlist of at least two major radio stations. We're moving into the next phase of promotion with a video as it's my most successful song so far,” said Plummer, CEO of One Hundred Degree Records.

Released on the One Hundred Degree Records label in August, Hot Song is available on all major download digital platforms.

Dancehall deejay Blacker is also energised by the positive early feedback.

“This is a happy song for the girls, an empowering song for the females who know that no man cannot take them for fools, and they are proud to be independent. I feel good to be able to help put One Hundred Degree Production on the map as it is headed by a female,” he said.

Plummer has been making steady progress in her bid to become a household name. She is unafraid to break glass ceilings in a male-dominated industry.

“I decided to become a producer out of my love for music in general but an even greater love for dancehall and reggae that I grew up on. There is a lot of talent in Jamaica and I wanted to add my contribution by giving talented young men and women an opportunity to fulfil their dreams,” she said.

It has not been an easy journey, but she acknowledged that others “were very willing to help and coach me on this journey”.

“I think the greatest challenge was not knowing anyone and trying to break into the industry. It was very challenging to navigate but I wouldn't be where I am without the help and mentorship of another female producer Shelly-Ann Curran. Although she was working on her own projects, she was always available when I had questions and pointed me in the direction I needed to go,” she explained.

She has produced singles in the past such as Sean De Vere's How Long (2016), Something Like Magic by Shac with Gun Hill Entertainment (in 2018), and Not Possible by 1 Point with Shotty Shane Productions (August 2020).