Hot Vybes doing it for Punchenella
Hot Vybes is confident he'll make a name for himself in the music business.
“My father was a deejay but didn't get far, but I am determine to show him and the world that what he couldn't have done I can. I have passion, determination and good manners which I know will carry you through the world,” he told the Jamaica Observer.
Hot Vybes, 20, is currently putting his promotional muscle behind the single Punchenella.
Released in January, Punchenella on the Ruffus HD Production imprint.
“It is a love story about a country girl who had a man and the relationship broke up 'cause deh man had two many girls. Him break her heart. She met me and fell in love, and now our story has a happy ending,” he told the Jamaica Observer. “Everybody can relate to that!”
He is also pushing So Easily recorded on the Fyah Stumpy label, based in the Sligoville, St Catherine.
“A reality song which features girls. I just thought I needed to do a hardcore song and do it for people to gravitate to it. This song, So Easily, draws the attention of dancehall fans and I am now getting that type of recognition,” he said.
Formerly known a Hot Skull, Hot Vybes's given name is Shane Phillip Taylor. He hails from Spanish Town in St Catherine. He is a member of Just for Peace International, which targets at-risk youth.
The other songs include, Money Pree and Dat A Fail.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy