Hot Vybes doing it for Punchenella

Hot Vybes is confident he'll make a name for himself in the music business.

“My father was a deejay but didn't get far, but I am determine to show him and the world that what he couldn't have done I can. I have passion, determination and good manners which I know will carry you through the world,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

Hot Vybes, 20, is currently putting his promotional muscle behind the single Punchenella.

Released in January, Punchenella on the Ruffus HD Production imprint.

“It is a love story about a country girl who had a man and the relationship broke up 'cause deh man had two many girls. Him break her heart. She met me and fell in love, and now our story has a happy ending,” he told the Jamaica Observer. “Everybody can relate to that!”

He is also pushing So Easily recorded on the Fyah Stumpy label, based in the Sligoville, St Catherine.

“A reality song which features girls. I just thought I needed to do a hardcore song and do it for people to gravitate to it. This song, So Easily, draws the attention of dancehall fans and I am now getting that type of recognition,” he said.

Formerly known a Hot Skull, Hot Vybes's given name is Shane Phillip Taylor. He hails from Spanish Town in St Catherine. He is a member of Just for Peace International, which targets at-risk youth.

The other songs include, Money Pree and Dat A Fail.