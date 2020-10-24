Hudgins looks to more 'Muziki'
Miungu ya Muziki is a 15-song various artistes album slated to be released early in 2021 on the Bentley Records label imprint. Its executive producer, Michael “Beatbopper” Hudgins, is optimistic about the project.
“After weeks of deliberation we have finally come up with the title of the album. The name, which is of a Swahili origin, meaning 'music gods' is a fitting tribute to motherland Africa which signifies the womb of civilisation. In addition, two of the album's trailblazers are Africans — Epixode, a reggae dancehall artiste, and Darkovibes, an Afro-beat artiste,” Hudgins told the Jamaica Observer.
“This album has no limit when it comes to talent and so you will see the mix, which not only includes dancehall reggae, but hip hop and Afro-beat,” Hudgins continued.
Dancehall heavyweight Bounty Killer, reggae singer Kabaka Pyramid, as well as emerging acts Lahgihkal and rapper Third World Don represent the local contingent. Rappers Gucci Mane and Jada Kiss from the United States, and Burna Boy from Nigeria will also be featured on the set.
Hudgins, a Virginia-based producer, is well-known for his marketing skills. His most recent accolade is a Billboard plaque for his executive role on Tropical House Cruises to Jamaica:The Reggae Collector's Edition album, which peaked at 16 on the Billboard Reggae Chart.
Third World Don, an on-the-rise rapper, is featured on Prayer with Kabaka Pyramid. Hudgins is elated at his inclusion on the set.
“Don is dynamic and trendy and one who can market the album, not only towards Billboard status, but to lift the Grammy, reggae, dancehall crown,” he said.
Third World Don, whose given name is Michael Barnett Jr, is no stranger to music. He is the son of promoter/radio disc jockey Michael Barnett Sr.
“I was introduced to music at a pretty early age with my dad being a vinyl collector and deejay,” said the 33-year-old.
The former St George's College student got his musical break in 2010 with Riverside Let's Go.
His other singles include Blessed, Heartbroken, Fake Love, and Food Stamps.
