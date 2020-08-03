Hugh Faulkner to lay down law

This is the fourth in a current affairs series by the Jamaica Observer's Entertainment Desk focusing on people who are making an impact.

FORMER Legal Aid Council executive director, Hugh Barrington Faulkner, was sworn in as commissioner of the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) at King's House in St Andrew on Wednesday.

The attorney-at-law's tenure is slated for five years. He replaces Commissioner Terrence Williams who served for a decade.

Faulkner also had a fairly successful music career as singer Hugo Barrington. He is known for songs including So For Your Love, True Love, and Loving Is A Thing (Lawdy Lawdy).

Released in the 1980s, Loving Is A Thing (Lawdy Lawday) featured heavily on local charts.

In a previous interview with the Jamaica Observer, Faulkner said while he is a practising attorney, his passion for music never waned.

“In-between my law practice I have been writing and seeking to settle on the melodies for new material. My renewed philosophy is to guarantee all my songs to be inspirational, educational or promote love,” he said.

Faulkner added that he was pleased with the technological advances made in Jamaican music, but bemoaned the drop in production standards.

“Inappropriate lyrical content in some songs introduce unhealthy concepts to listeners and contaminate the minds of the young. Intellectual property protection has expanded and the electronic distribution processes are dominant. As a result, veteran artistes must invest the time to familiarise themselves with the changes,” he noted.

Multiple stories of extra-judicial killings served as a catalyst for human rights agencies, like the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights, to urge Jamaica's Government to find a solution.

Formed in 2010, INDECOM is a civilian-staffed State agency tasked with undertaking investigations concerning actions by members of the security forces and other State agents that result in death or injury to people or the abuse of the rights, and other connected matters. The members of the security forces and other State agents for which INDECOM provides oversight include: Jamaica Constabulary Force, District Constables, Jamaica Defence Force, and Correctional officers at the Department of Correctional Services.

Faulkner has been an attorney since November 1996. He has served on several boards and tribunals, including The Mico University College, Toll Authority, Jamaica Mortgage Bank, Jamaica Intellectual Property Office and Public Broadcasting Corporation of Jamaica.