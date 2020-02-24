Humbleton makes Transition

New York-based reggae singjay Humbleton plans to make a significant impact on the international music scene with his debut album titled Transition.

The 10-track album, produced by Mirror Ink Production, was released on February 20.

A launch party was held at Taj Lounge in New York City on the same day of its release.

Some of the songs on the album are Rifle, Future Jamaica, Be On The Alert, I'll Be There, Patience featuring Kempo G, and Judgement Returns.

“I've been on this musical journey for a very long time, and this album is a culmination of all the hard work that I've done to hone my craft over the years. I hope the fans will love it,” said Humbleton.

The first single off the album, a thought-provoking anti-violence track titled Rifle, was released late last year.

“I did this song because of all the crime and violence taking place in Jamaica. It's getting a lot of airplay in Jamaica, the US, Africa, Europe, and the UK,” he said.

The easy-going Rastafarian singjay is getting ready to visit Jamaica to shoot a music video for Rifle.

“My team and I will be visiting the island very soon to shoot the music video for this song. We also plan to shoot videos for some of the other songs on the album while we're in JA.”

Humbleton (given name Oswald Burt) is from the district of Hopewell in Hanover. He is a past student of Merlene Ottey High School.