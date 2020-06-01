Hundred Spliff puts Dusty Vibes on high
Rising singjay Dusty Vibes says teaming with I Wayne on Hundred Spliff has assisted in steering his career in the right direction.
“Collaborating with I Wayne was a learning experience and a good one. It was my first time working with an established mainstream artiste,” Dusty Vibes told the Jamaica Observer.
“He said I should sing with feelings so that the audience can see and feel the energy of each performance. He also encouraged me to hone my skills and maintain my unique sound and not try sounding like anybody else,” he continued.
Hundred Spliff was released in February on the Radiance Entertainment Records imprint.
He shared how the collaboration came about.
“It was a riddim that I Wayne had and he thought a weed song would do well on it. Initially, it was supposed to be a collaboration with him and another artiste,” said the singjay.
In keeping with global trend, the Jamaican Government in 2012 took steps to decriminalise aspects of ganja use.
Although the song has not been getting the kind of airplay he would like, Dusty Vibes remains hopeful it will get its major breakthrough.
“Well, like most positive music, it is slowly reaching the people. You have to hear it to respond to it and mainstream media isn't doing it any justice but so far the response has been good. We have been getting a lot of positive feedback,” he said.
Dusty Vibes is from Kentish, a rural district in St Catherine. He learnt to play the drums at an early age, and he was involved in the church choir at Kentish Baptist Church. He honed his craft by performing at community and school events.
He performed at Rebel Salute in January. His other songs include Jezebel and Memories.
— KJ
