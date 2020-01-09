Hunnigale adds flavour to classic
A stalwart of the lovers' rock movement that erupted in the United Kingdom 40 years ago, Peter Hunnigale still flies the banner for the reggae romantic. On his latest album, Pizza And Alcohol , the singer puts his spin on some well-known pop songs.
The 12-song set was released in November by Jet Star Music.
Hunnigale puts his easy-listening reggae style on Al Green's Let's Stay Together, Giving You The Best That I Got, originally done by Anita Baker and Bobby Caldwell's quiet storm classic, What You Don't do For Love. Though it has been some time since he and his contemporaries have scored any major hit songs, Hunnigale reports that there is still a market for lovers' rock.
“Lovers' Rock music is a beautiful sub-genre of Jamaican reggae and the distinguishing difference is based on the lyrical content generally focusing on affairs of the heart.
The rhythm can be considered to be more laidback in comparison to its Jamaican heritage in terms of the music which gives lovers rock its distinct UK sound. This for me is what makes the genre so special,” he told the Jamaica Observer.
In addition to promoting Pizza And Alcohol, Hunnigale currently mans a YouTube channel which promotes his latest releases as well as songs he produces for other artistes, and video footage.
According to the 59-year-old singer, “I have a new learning curve to deal with but I'm sure I'll have fun.”
Hunnigale was born in south London to Jamaican parents. He started his career in the early 1980s as a bassist with the Vibes Corner Collective band, which played the competitive London reggae scene. Later that decade, he launched his vocal career at the height of Britain's lovers' rock craze.
Along with Maxi Priest, Vivian Jones and Janet Kay, he was one of the genre's leading lights. Hunnigale's biggest hits included Be My Lady and Ragamuffin Girl (with Tippa Irie).
— Howard Campbell
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy