Hunnigale adds flavour to classic

A stalwart of the lovers' rock movement that erupted in the United Kingdom 40 years ago, Peter Hunnigale still flies the banner for the reggae romantic. On his latest album, Pizza And Alcohol , the singer puts his spin on some well-known pop songs.

The 12-song set was released in November by Jet Star Music.

Hunnigale puts his easy-listening reggae style on Al Green's Let's Stay Together, Giving You The Best That I Got, originally done by Anita Baker and Bobby Caldwell's quiet storm classic, What You Don't do For Love. Though it has been some time since he and his contemporaries have scored any major hit songs, Hunnigale reports that there is still a market for lovers' rock.

“Lovers' Rock music is a beautiful sub-genre of Jamaican reggae and the distinguishing difference is based on the lyrical content generally focusing on affairs of the heart.

The rhythm can be considered to be more laidback in comparison to its Jamaican heritage in terms of the music which gives lovers rock its distinct UK sound. This for me is what makes the genre so special,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

In addition to promoting Pizza And Alcohol, Hunnigale currently mans a YouTube channel which promotes his latest releases as well as songs he produces for other artistes, and video footage.

According to the 59-year-old singer, “I have a new learning curve to deal with but I'm sure I'll have fun.”

Hunnigale was born in south London to Jamaican parents. He started his career in the early 1980s as a bassist with the Vibes Corner Collective band, which played the competitive London reggae scene. Later that decade, he launched his vocal career at the height of Britain's lovers' rock craze.

Along with Maxi Priest, Vivian Jones and Janet Kay, he was one of the genre's leading lights. Hunnigale's biggest hits included Be My Lady and Ragamuffin Girl (with Tippa Irie).

— Howard Campbell