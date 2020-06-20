HUX BROWN IS DEAD

WHEN Paul Simon's Mother And Child Reunion was released in 1972, Americans were instantly taken by the song's reggae flavour and its unique tremolo guitar intro. That came courtesy of Lynford “Hux” Brown, an outstanding session musician who died Thursday in Oakland, California. He was 75.

Brown's wife, Bobbie, said he left home for the Home Depot early that morning to purchase items but never returned. She told the Jamaica Observer that she received a call from the coroner's office that evening, informing her that he died in the parking lot of that establishment.

No cause of death was given at press time.

The Portland-born Brown was a member of influential bands during the 1960s including The Mighty Vikings and Supersonics. The latter was the house band at Treasure Isle studio, which is owned by producer Duke Reid, where he played on a number of classic songs such as Wear You to The Ball by The Paragons, Little Nut Tree by The Melodians, Ba Ba Boom from The Jamaicans, Phyllis Dillon's Perfidia, and Girl I've Got A Date by Alton Ellis.

Along with Trinidadian Lynn Taitt, Brown was the hot session guitarist in Jamaica during the late 1960s and early 1970s. In addition to his work with The Supersonics, he appeared on productions for producer Leslie Kong including By The Rivers of Babylon by The Melodians, The Harder They Come (Jimmy Cliff), Pressure Drop, Funky Kingston and Monkey Man by Toots And The Maytals.

During that period, Brown also collaborated with producer Derrick Harriott.

His growing reputation drew Simon to use him as one of the Jamaican musicians for his self-titled debut album, which was partially recorded at Dynamic Sounds in Kingston in 1971. Also on those sessions was bass player Jackie Jackson, his bandmate from The Supersonics.

“He played what we called the chicken scratch on Mother And Child Reunion – him was the king of dat! Everybody wanted to know how Hux do dat,” Jackson told the Observer.

Jackson and Brown recorded and toured with Toots for 35 years. Brown, who lived in Oakland for over 45 years, retired from the road in the early 2000s.

Last November, Jackson, Brown, guitarist Rad Bryan and drummer Paul Douglas were honoured by Kool 97 FM radio station, in a ceremony at Hope Gardens in St Andrew, for their contribution to Jamaican music.

Bobbie Brown, who was married to Hux Brown for 42 years, said he “loved to help people. He worried about people more than he worried about himself”.

Lynford “Hux” Brown is survived by his widow, one daughter and two grandchildren.