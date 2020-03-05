Hyah Fyah sticks to roots

Hyah Fyah 360 is hoping his latest single will resonate with listeners. The song is entitled Si Wi Yah Now.

“The song has the right sound and energy as a reggae song but more importantly, it has a message about being proud and grateful for what one has gone through and survived and still be standing. Si Wi Yah Now is about finding that strength to get through and the process of overcoming struggle, reaching a height of greatness and abundance. Hence, the declaration of 'si mi ya now', which translated means look at me now, I have survived,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

Released on the Don Turan Music and Triumph Records label, the single was made available on all major streaming platforms in January 2020.

He believes the positive initial response augurs well for the reggae genre.

“This song is a return to consciousness for reggae music which has lost its way a bit,” Hyah Fyah said.

Hyah Fyah, whose given name is Anchady Creary, hails from the heart of Kingston, but currently resides in the United Kingdom.

He believes reggae has a bright future and he wants to be an impactful contributor to reggae's continued success.

“Roots and culture music is far from being just a niche genre which was mostly appreciated by the older generation, and has fast become a trending genre with the likes of Chronixx and now young Koffee, who are contributing to the culture of Jamaican music,” he said.