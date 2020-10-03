Hydal cheats death

Hydal is breathing a sigh of relief after narrowly escaping what could be have been a fatal incident which occurred in Manor Park, St Andrew, on September 21.

According to the Spanish Town-based deejay, he was on the set of a video shoot when the production team decided to break for lunch. While sitting on a bench outside a popular plaza having a meal, he was flung from his seat onto the ground by a loud explosion. Disoriented from the blast, the deejay said he could feel pieces of glass all over his body.

A crowd soon converged and they concluded the blast came from an unoccupied restaurant on the premises. Despite being disoriented, he drove himself to the Mahony Health and Fitness at the Winchester Business Centre in Kingston, where he was treated and kept a few hours for observation.

“Imagine, I leave my house to go to a video shoot and end up in an action movie, because all now I can't believe this really happened. But give thanks to the Almighty because I could have died, but it was not my time. Thankfully, no one else was injured,” said the deejay.

Hydal, who says he feels pain when he tries to bend his back, has been ordered to one week of bed rest.

“Since the incident, I have been at home resting. My management team has been making sure my affairs are in order, and I have also contacted our attorney to determine the way forward with this matter,” he said.

Hyday is best known for the hit singles Rental and Like Woah. The latter features Konshens and Kemar Highcon.