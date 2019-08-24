Hymn Marley for Miami gig

Hymn Marley was announced as a co-headliner for the inaugural Labor Day Reggae Splash Festival, set for September 2 in Miami.

The event is being presented by radio station Power 96. Other acts on the bill include Southern California pop-reggae band 4th & Orange, reggae legends Inner Circle, and TV personality Amara La Negra.

Marley has been working at making inroads to the reggaeton world with the release of his latest single You Don't Even Love Me, which also features the artiste's younger brother Yohan Marley as a guest vocalist. To commemorate the announcement of what will be the young artiste's first live performance, he has released a lyric video for the new single, which gives a nod to his grandmother Rita's Cuban roots.

Marley is the grandson of musical icons Bob and Rita Marley, and the son of multi-Grammy award winner Stephen Marley. Born in Jamaica, he now calls Miami home. His debut EP In My Head is due for release in September on the artist's own Hymntertainment label, distributed via Tuff Gong International.

Speaking with the Jamaica Observer recently from his Miami home, Marley explained that the song was originally written on a one-drop reggae rhythm, but a visit to his grandmother's house changed the project's trajectory.

“I was in the house one day and saw a picture of an old man and woman that I had never seen before. I kinda recognised his features, as some of them were similar to mine, but this was a very old picture. She explained to me that this was my Cuban great-grandfather (her father) and his mother. My grandmother was born in Cuba so we started speaking about Cuba for a while. I then decided to put You Don't Even Love Me on a reggaeton beat as homage to my lineage outside of Jamaica,” he explained.

In anticipation of the upcoming performance, Hymn offered, “Fans can expect great energy and a fun set. Playing for my hometown is the best feeling. I love Miami and can't wait to jam out with everyone.”