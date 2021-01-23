Hype Type goes gospel

Hype Type recently released My God Love Me on the Black Gospel rhythm.

“I wrote this song after my mother passed away last year. It was one of the saddest times in my life. My mom had eight of us and our dad died when I was very small. It was not easy for my mom to raise all of us, she had to send me to live with my grandparents in Royal Flats in Manchester, but she was always present in my life. We were always close so when she died it made me very sad,” said Hype Type.

My God Love Me was released a month ago on DGP imprint and produced by deejay Thugsy Malone. It is available on leading digital platforms.

“Thugys Malone gave me the rhythm shortly after my mom died. I couldn't find a song for it right away, but one day while I was at work the words for the song came to me. The same day I went to the studio and recorded it with tears in my eyes. At one point, I was so overcome with emotions that the engineer had to stop session, but I was determined to record the song. I told him to start the rhythm again and I completed it,” said Hype Type.

“I am thankful for all the support my song is getting from DJs all over the world. I have to thank everyone who is supporting my career,” he continued.

Hype Type (given name Joseph Henry) was born in Nine Miles, Bull Bay, in Kingston. He grew up in Royal Flats, Manchester. His other songs include Revolution, Rasta Mentality, and Fire with Fire.