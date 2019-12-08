I-Cient-Cy Mau set to rock Trench Town fest

As a youth in Trench Town, Desmond Williams recalls seeing some of his musical heroes including Bob Marley and Delroy Wilson walking through the community. Most times, they had a guitar or their latest 45 record in their hands.

Known as singer I-Cient-Cy Mau, he hopes to revive interest in the area's hallowed music history with the second Trench Town Rock Muzik Festival which takes place there on December 21-22. It will feature live performances and sound systems playing vinyl records.

“A show like this is very important because Trench Town has done so much for I an' I an' others in terms of livity an' spirituality. I had to do this again,” he said.

The inaugural event was held in 2010, also in Trench Town, at the intersection of Fifth and Sixth streets. Though it drew a strong crowd, inadequate sponsorship prevented a follow-up until now. According to I-Cient-Cy Mau, he has enough support from friends in Trinidad and Tobago, France

And Africa, as well as locally, to stage a comeback show.

“What we want to achieve, is to show Trench Town youths that the music started with bands an' vinyl,” he said.

I Wayne, Junior Kelly, Fred Locks, Ken Boothe, British singer Empress Ayeola, Earl “Chinna” Smith and his Binghistra and I-Cient-Cy Mau are some of the acts confirmed for the Trench Town Rock Muzik Festival.

For much of his career, Desmond Williams was known as Junior Ranking. He was part of a duo that also included Papa Finnigan, with whom he recorded four albums.

In the late 1990s, inspired by the Mau Mau warriors who fought the British for independence in Kenya during the 1950s, he changed his moniker. His music became more Afro-centric, which can be heard on When Words Come to Life, I-Cient-Cy Mau's first album, which was released in 2011.