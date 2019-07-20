I Love Soca was hot

Coolers were allowed, but 'I Love Soca Calienté' heated up the Corporate Area as soca fans danced up a storm to the event's DJ line-up. The event was held at Constant Spring Golf Club in St Andrew on Friday, July 5.

“I Love Soca Calienté was well-received by the patrons. They loved the all-inclusive drink mixes like the Heineken beer mojito, Select Brand margaritas, and tequila shots. We also delivered with music by our local and international DJs,” Ian Bourne, I Love Soca co-director, told the Jamaica Observer.

Bourne said the party wasn't negatively affected by the short-notice switch in venue from Sabina Park to Constant Spring Golf Club.

“Calienté is brought to you by I Love Soca. It's not our usual 'I Love Soca', which is strictly a cooler event with a cash bar. We have moved our venue for Calienté in the past, so it's not like it had a staple venue. However, I Love Soca has seen itself with a set venue,” explained Bourne.

With its Mexican theme, patrons were treated to Latin drinks while listening to a steady stream of soca and dancehall hits from the likes of Richie Ras, Cyclone, DJs Tyler, Franco, and Narity. Making his Jamaican debut was Mad Russian, who had no problem fitting into the vibes.

“We are always looking to enhance our brand, so with the summer in full swing we saw it fitting to bring this flair to it for the people to enjoy. Calienté is a variation that we created to make sure it's not your typical party.”