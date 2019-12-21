I SAY YEAH! - Jamaica Observer lauds trailblazers
In commemorating reggae's 50th anniversary, the Jamaica Observer recognised three trailblazers at its inaugural Jamaica Observer Entertainment Awards held at the newspaper's Beechwood Avenue headquarters in Kingston last Tuesday.
The occasion was attended by government ministers, music insiders, and well-wishers.
Toots Hibbert, Sonny Roberts, and Anthony “Chips” Richards were lauded for their efforts in spreading reggae worldwide. Richards was unable to attend the ceremony.
Hibbert, lead singer of Toots and the Maytals, is the best touring artiste in reggae. His 1969 single Do The Reggay gave the genre its name.
Roberts, a pioneer of reggae in the United Kingdom, is the first black man to open a recording studio in Britain and one of the first persons to distribute what became Afro Beat music in the 1970s.
Richards was recognised for his tireless promotion of reggae in the UK, particularly with Trojan Records.
Here are a few scenes from this memorable occasion.
