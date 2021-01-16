I-Shenko plans takeover
Although it has been almost nine years since reggae/dancehall artiste I-Shenko recorded Take Me Over , he believes it is still poised for success after finally being released on January 15.
“When we recorded back in 2012, we knew it would be timeless that no matter what era it would always be fresh and banging,” he told the Jamaica Observer.
“It was recorded back in 2012 when I was briefly signed to Canadian-based label Vijalantee Music. It was supposed to be a single off an album I was supposed to have done with the label but it never manifested, so we recently reproduced the track,” the singjay, whose given name is John McKenzie, said.
Written and produced by the artiste on his label Rebel Kolony Entertainment, Take Me Over is a fusion between Afrobeat and reggaeton. It was composed by Eddy Barboozle from Fresh Out The Boxx Productions.
I-Shenko, who hails from Spanish Town and is an alumnus of St Jago High School, started on his musical journey in 2003. His first release was Hate In Them, followed by other tracks like Girl I Love You, Life Is The Greatest, Vibes Well Up, and Obeah Man featuring Turbulence.
The singjay says he has had a strong support system over the years.
“This new reproduction has been getting positive feedback and reactions as well. My music in general has been getting good reviews over the years and assistance from people all over the world which I am grateful for,” he said.
He also noted that his experience and skilfulness makes him stand out.
“I started out doing hip-hop music before I crossed over to reggae/dancehall, so I fuse these elements to bring forward versatility,” said I-Shenko.
The artiste has many plans in the pipeline, including his second EP release. In addition, a new reggae compilation produced by Rebel Kolony Entertainment and Drett Beats is set to be released soon. Titled Rebelution Riddim, the artiste will be featured on the project along with fellow artistes Inkline, Excel Black, Grabba Musiq, Nchann Soriano and Jojo Mac.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy