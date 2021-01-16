I-Shenko plans takeover

Although it has been almost nine years since reggae/dancehall artiste I-Shenko recorded Take Me Over , he believes it is still poised for success after finally being released on January 15.

“When we recorded back in 2012, we knew it would be timeless that no matter what era it would always be fresh and banging,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

“It was recorded back in 2012 when I was briefly signed to Canadian-based label Vijalantee Music. It was supposed to be a single off an album I was supposed to have done with the label but it never manifested, so we recently reproduced the track,” the singjay, whose given name is John McKenzie, said.

Written and produced by the artiste on his label Rebel Kolony Entertainment, Take Me Over is a fusion between Afrobeat and reggaeton. It was composed by Eddy Barboozle from Fresh Out The Boxx Productions.

I-Shenko, who hails from Spanish Town and is an alumnus of St Jago High School, started on his musical journey in 2003. His first release was Hate In Them, followed by other tracks like Girl I Love You, Life Is The Greatest, Vibes Well Up, and Obeah Man featuring Turbulence.

The singjay says he has had a strong support system over the years.

“This new reproduction has been getting positive feedback and reactions as well. My music in general has been getting good reviews over the years and assistance from people all over the world which I am grateful for,” he said.

He also noted that his experience and skilfulness makes him stand out.

“I started out doing hip-hop music before I crossed over to reggae/dancehall, so I fuse these elements to bring forward versatility,” said I-Shenko.

The artiste has many plans in the pipeline, including his second EP release. In addition, a new reggae compilation produced by Rebel Kolony Entertainment and Drett Beats is set to be released soon. Titled Rebelution Riddim, the artiste will be featured on the project along with fellow artistes Inkline, Excel Black, Grabba Musiq, Nchann Soriano and Jojo Mac.