Ian adds a bit of sweetness
It's been 25 years since Ian Sweetness visited Jamaica. The extended break has him yearning for home soil and inspired the veteran singer to write Sweet Jamaica .
Produced by Issachar Muzik out of Los Angeles, the song was released in November by Tuff Gong International.
“A lot of people trying to influence me not to go back to Jamaica, but I was in Jamaica in the heat of everything, '80 election an' all of dat an' neva get a scratch,” a defiant Ian Sweetness told the Jamaica Observer. “Dat's because of my movements an' I am a singer who do songs people love an' enjoy.”
Ian Sweetness (real name Ian Heywood) is from east Kingston. Before migrating to the United States, he recorded for top producers including Hyman “Jah Life” Lloyd, Donovan Germain and Bobby Digital.
Most of his recordings overseas have been in New York and South Florida. He is currently based in Los Angeles.
Even though it's been a long time since he visited, Ian Sweetness says he listens to the latest songs from 'yaad' and believes there has been a significant drop in standards.
“Music is harmonies an' instruments together...di first thing yuh hear (when recording) is dat soun', dat melody. I miss dat part,” he said. “I hear studios are not like dat anymore 'cause yuh hardly si artistes.”
While he listened to reggae/dancehall's elite artistes including Dennis Brown and Frankie Paul as an aspiring singer, Ian Sweetness' earliest influence was his mother whom he remembers belting out opera songs at their home in Vineyard Town.
With over 30 years in the music business to his name, he never gets weary of a challenging game.
“Ian Sweetness has to be heard. Ian has to be di master of di ceremony one a di time,” he declared.
