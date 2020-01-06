Iba Mahr eyes album for 2020

IBA Mahr says he is currently in the studio working on his next studio album.

“Well me is a artiste, that is my first line of duty; I'm working on an album. I keep saying I'm working on an album because I know that the body of work that I'm trying to put together is not just some reggae songs. It is really a body of music through expression, through the genre — like a creation,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

The reggae singer was speaking with the Observer at the recently concluded staging of 'Sound Di Alarm' held at Dinthhill Sports Complex in Linstead, St Catherine, on New Year's Eve.

The event, now in its fifth staging, is fund-raiser for Linstead Hospital in St Catherine.

Though he was tightlipped about specifics, Iba Mahr was certain of the messages that he wanted to send.

“People have dem own philosophies and dem own opinions, but I want people to dig deeper in themselves and I wah give dem more through this music, through our Jamaican creation,” he said.

Iba Mahr (given name Mario Greaves) released his first single, Had it and Lose it, in 2008 but rose to fame with songs such as Let Jah Lead The Way and Diamond Sox. Since then he has enjoyed many successes, including a thriving international career.

As for 2020, he has big plans.

“ I see it [year 2020] as a visionary year and mi realise seh nuff people see it da way here to. For this year I feel like we need fi dig deeper into the mental and the spiritual. But it's all about visualising, seeing things in a different kinda way, not necessarily the same old what the people feel like is right,” he added.