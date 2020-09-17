Impressario Delroy Carroll is dead

Delroy Carroll, whose Solar Entertainment promoted shows featuring American soul acts from the 1970s and 1980s, died September 4 at his home in Brooklyn, New York. He was 55 years old.

His son, Sean, told the Jamaica Observer that his father suffered a stroke in 2013 due to complications from diabetes. In recent years, he experienced a range of “health issues”.

The senior Carroll partnered with the Jamaica Observer during the 1990s on several well-received shows featuring acts like The Manhattans and Ray, Goodman and Brown. The newspaper helped market the events which drew enthusiastic crowds in Kingston.

Carroll grew up in the Richmond Park area of Kingston and was a big fan of soul and Rhythm And Blues music from the 1970s. Groups who had a big following in Jamaica during that period were the focus of Solar Entertainment which Sean Carroll said remained active up to his father's death.

Delroy Caroll is survived by his mother, two sons, two grandchildren, two sisters and one brother.