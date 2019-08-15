In harmony through music
JOY, excitement, and pride oozed over attendees at International First Born Church of The Living God's (IFBCTLG) first dance ministry on August 8-9.
The event took place in Winters Pen, Spanish Town under the theme, lifting up Jesus The King of Glory.
the A 14-member cast, aged nine to 17, provided entertaining praise and worship which began with a chorale recital of Psalms 24. This was followed by dances, dramatic presentations in skits, titled The Walk and Chasing After You which highlighted some of the challenges faced by Christians.
In another piece, dubbed Commentators, Lechim Cunningham and Karen Wheaton extolled the virtues of the Christian pathway.
Solo dancer Tina Palmer stood out in her execution of Whitney Houston's I Love The Lord. The group performances of Lord You Are Holy, If I Be Lifted Up and the grand finale to Ron Kenoly's Jesus Is The Light, were amazing.
Event producer, director, choreographer and performing arts minister Ike Williams was pleased with the inaugural concert.
“I think it was a success in terms of the youngsters building their self-esteem and pride in themselves to do something that people can appreciate. In terms of how they will be looked at differently in the church and in the community, my desire is to do it again.
“It can be used as a tool to the build the image of the community,” he told the Jamaica Observer.
Pastor of the church Veronica Stewart was elated.
“Truly, tonight I'm feeling overjoyed. The young people have done it. give them a round of applause. There is truly enjoyment in serving the Lord and I give thanks to minister Williams, to come here and motivate the children. The Lord gave me a revelation; when you dance, you serve God too, and for you to come out and support us, we give thanks to you,” she said.
