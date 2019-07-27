Inches was a blast

Despite the no-show of dancehall artiste Chronic Law, Inches Bikini Cooler Fete enjoyed a good turnout of patrons.

Held last Sunday at Sugarman's Beach in Portmore, St Catherine, the event featured musical selections from the likes of DJ Calico & Bruck Bad, Area Code 876, Team Shella and Di Unit with Bada Bling.

Di Unit was in its element, throwing down the hottest dancehall anthems.

Dancehall artiste Yanique “Curvy Diva” Barrett whipped up a frenzy with Lifestyle and wowed the crowd with her antics.

Munga Honorable, who made a return to the charts earlier this year, also put in a good set which comprised Fiery, Nah Mad Ova No Gal, and Bad From Mi Born.

Promoter Shawn “Cut Eye” Clarke of C-Eye Promotions was pleased with the night's proceedings.

“We got a good turnout of patrons and we just want to thanks them for their support. We also want to thank the sponsors who came on board with us. Inches returns next year,” he said.